SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Casts a Spell on the Public with Its Title Track 'Save Me, Save You'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Casts a Spell on the Public with Its Title Track 'Save Me, Save You'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.19 18:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Casts a Spell on the Public with Its Title Track Save Me, Save You!
It looks like WJSN is no longer a K-pop girl group, but a group of adorable wizards!

On October 16 episode of SBS 'The Show', the members of WJSN turned into 10 Hermione Grangers.
WJSNFor the past few weeks, the fans have watched many versions of 'Save Me, Save You' thanks to WJSN's constant efforts but none of them could top this week's performance.
WJSNThe idea of adding a cloak and glasses to its stage outfit was an extremely brilliant move since it not only played a huge role in taking its stage to a whole new level but also took us back to our old days―reading 'Harry Potter' day and night.
WJSNBut if the public listens to its title track very carefully, they will come to a realization that their true power actually lies in its tracks not its looks because to enchant the audience, all WJSN needs is just five seconds to play its song.
WJSNMake sure to watch the video below and be a part of this magical moment!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS 'The Show')

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호