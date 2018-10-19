[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Casts a Spell on the Public with Its Title Track 'Save Me, Save You'!

It looks like WJSN is no longer a K-pop girl group, but a group of adorable wizards!On October 16 episode of SBS 'The Show', the members of WJSN turned into 10 Hermione Grangers.For the past few weeks, the fans have watched many versions of 'Save Me, Save You' thanks to WJSN's constant efforts but none of them could top this week's performance.The idea of adding a cloak and glasses to its stage outfit was an extremely brilliant move since it not only played a huge role in taking its stage to a whole new level but also took us back to our old days―reading 'Harry Potter' day and night.But if the public listens to its title track very carefully, they will come to a realization that their true power actually lies in its tracks not its looks because to enchant the audience, all WJSN needs is just five seconds to play its song.Make sure to watch the video below and be a part of this magical moment!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS 'The Show')(SBS Star)