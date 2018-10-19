[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Rose Presents You the Most Beautiful Kind of Melody

K-pop boy band The Rose brought tears to the audience's eyes with its performance to a new track 'She's In The Rain'.On October 16 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', The Rose sorrowfully sang 'She's In The Rain'.'She's In The Rain' is from The Rose's latest mini album 'Dawn' that was released on October 4.'She's In The Rain' is a sentimental track that relies the base of the sound on an acoustic guitar.The gentle and touching melody make the listeners feel like they are watching a beautiful but sad movie.As the song heads towards the end, a powerful emotional feeling inside the vocal as well as listeners reach its peak.Through this song, The Rose intends to provide a shoulder to lean on for those people struggling with life.Let The Rose heal your hearts with its song.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)