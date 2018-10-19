SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Shakes Online with Dating Rumors with Rookie Actress Yoo Hye Won
[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Shakes Online with Dating Rumors with Rookie Actress Yoo Hye Won

작성 2018.10.19 16:27
Rumors are going around saying that K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI is in a relationship with rookie Korean actress Yoo Hye Won.

On October 19, Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday reported that there are fans are suspecting that SEUNGRI is dating Yoo Hye Won.

According to this report, fans have come to this conclusion because of several reasons that could be found online.

Those included a video of her coming out from SEUNGRI's management agency YG Entertainment, pictures showing they were at the same place, and them owning matching items.SEUNGRI and Yoo Hye WonSEUNGRI and Yoo Hye WonETtoday also stated, "Yoo Hye Won is an exceptionally beautiful woman. They have been together for about a year."

Yu Hye-won is a rookie actress who signed an exclusive contract with SBD Entertainment last summer.

It has been said that she used to work as a commercial model before diving into the entertainment industry.SEUNGRI and Yoo Hye WonAt the moment, YG Entertainment nor SBD Entertainment have released an official statement regarding the dating rumors.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yu__hyewon' 'seungriseyo' 'commedesparisiens_official' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
