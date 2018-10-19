[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na to Return to Small Screen as a Couple!

Actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na is planning on filming another masterpiece.According to a relevant source, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na confirmed their appearance in 'Reaching the Truth' (literal translation) on October 19.'Reaching the Truth' is a romance drama which will cover the love story between a hot shot lawyer and retired actress who had to go undercover as a secretary.Lee Dong Wook will take the role of 'Kwon Jung-rok', the lawyer, and Yoo In Na will play the role of 'Oh Jin-shim', an ex-actress, and a secretary intern who works at a law firm.'Kwon Jung-rok' is a workaholic lawyer who is not only good-looking but also incredibly talented at his job.However, the production team commented that Lee Dong Wook's character will have a bit of a twist.On the other hand, 'Oh Jin-shim' is a clueless but beautiful secretary who was forced to give up her acting career because of the dating rumors.The public's attention towards their upcoming drama is skyrocketing since Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na showed off an impeccable chemistry in tvN's beloved drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' back in 2016.Meanwhile, 'Reaching the Truth' is scheduled to be aired in January, 2019.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'leedongwook_official' Instagram, SBS funE, YG Entertainment, 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God')(SBS Star)