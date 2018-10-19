SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na to Return to Small Screen as a Couple!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na to Return to Small Screen as a Couple!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.19 16:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na to Return to Small Screen as a Couple!
Actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na is planning on filming another masterpiece.

According to a relevant source, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na confirmed their appearance in 'Reaching the Truth' (literal translation) on October 19.
Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na'Reaching the Truth' is a romance drama which will cover the love story between a hot shot lawyer and retired actress who had to go undercover as a secretary.

Lee Dong Wook will take the role of 'Kwon Jung-rok', the lawyer, and Yoo In Na will play the role of 'Oh Jin-shim', an ex-actress, and a secretary intern who works at a law firm.
Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In Na'Kwon Jung-rok' is a workaholic lawyer who is not only good-looking but also incredibly talented at his job.
Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In NaHowever, the production team commented that Lee Dong Wook's character will have a bit of a twist.

On the other hand, 'Oh Jin-shim' is a clueless but beautiful secretary who was forced to give up her acting career because of the dating rumors.
Lee Dong Wook & Yoo In NaThe public's attention towards their upcoming drama is skyrocketing since Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na showed off an impeccable chemistry in tvN's beloved drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' back in 2016.

Meanwhile, 'Reaching the Truth' is scheduled to be aired in January, 2019.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'leedongwook_official' Instagram, SBS funE, YG Entertainment, 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God')

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호