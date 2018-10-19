SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Gets Complimented After a Sweet Phone Conversation with Ji Suk Jin

Korean entertainer Ji Suk Jin showed off his friendship with BTS' member JIN once again.

On October 18 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', JIN made a surprise appearance via a phone call.

During the talk, Ji Suk Jin would not stop going on about JIN; he repeatedly mentioned how much he loves JIN and close he is to him.

When the other hosts and guests did not believe his friendship with JIN, Ji Suk Jin decided to call JIN.Happy Together 4Ji Suk Jin nervously held onto his phone while the dial tone was heard.

Then, JIN answered his call by saying "Oh hyung, yes.", and a smile started spreading across Ji Suk Jin's face.Happy Together 4However, JIN sounded like he had just woken up, so Ji Suk Jin and another host Yu Jae Seok quickly apologized for waking him up.

JIN explained, "I'm in the Netherlands right now.", then added a sweet message, "I don't know what you are filming right now, but I love you."Happy Together 4Happy Together 4As the studio started stirring up with all hosts and guests talking about JIN, JIN said, "I don't know what this is, but it sounds fun."

After JIN's second message, they apologized to him again and hung up.Happy Together 4Happy Together 4As soon as the conversation ended, everyone at the studio complimented on the way JIN responded to the call despite being woken up in the middle of the night.

They said, "Wow, he didn't even show any signs of being annoyed. What an amazing personality he has!", "I think I might just have a heart attack. His words were the sweetest!", and so on.Happy Together 4Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to wrap up the European leg of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on October 20 in Paris, France, and will be heading to Japan in November to continue its tour.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4)

(SBS Star)    
