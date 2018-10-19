[SBS Star] god Park Joon Mentions the Kindest Act That Song Hye Kyo Had Shown Him in the Past

K-pop boy group god's leader Park Joon revealed how kind actress Song Hye Kyo was.On October 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Shall We Walk Together', the members of god were seen walking on a trail on a hot day.While walking on the trail that seemed to never end, god decided to play a word chain game.When it was Park Joon's turn, where he had to say a word that started with 'song', he said 'Song Hye Kyo'.After mentioning her name, Park Joon took himself to the past and said, "You guys remember when I acted with Song Hye Kyo in the sitcom 'Soonpoong Clinic' (1998) together?"Park Joon continued reminiscing the past, "One day, Song Hye Kyo made a surprise visit to our dorm with snacks in her hands. But I was only wearing my underwear at that time."The rest of the members started remembering the time and responded, "Oh yes! It was so unexpected that we were all in shock."Kim Tae-woo commented, "I really thought she was an angel. Thank you, again."When Park Joon appeared in 'Soonpoong Clinic', it was around the time when god made debut.god members have previously mentioned that they have suffered from extreme hunger in their first few years after debut.This explains why Song Hye Kyo's visit to its dorm with snacks remains as a memorable and delightful moment to god until this day.Meanwhile, god is scheduled to hold its 20th debut anniversary concert 'GREATEST' from November 30 until December 2 at Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Shall We Walk Together, 'godjp' 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)