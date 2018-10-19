SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] god Park Joon Mentions the Kindest Act That Song Hye Kyo Had Shown Him in the Past
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] god Park Joon Mentions the Kindest Act That Song Hye Kyo Had Shown Him in the Past

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.19 10:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] god Park Joon Mentions the Kindest Act That Song Hye Kyo Had Shown Him in the Past
K-pop boy group god's leader Park Joon revealed how kind actress Song Hye Kyo was.

On October 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Shall We Walk Together', the members of god were seen walking on a trail on a hot day.

While walking on the trail that seemed to never end, god decided to play a word chain game.Park JoonWhen it was Park Joon's turn, where he had to say a word that started with 'song', he said 'Song Hye Kyo'.

After mentioning her name, Park Joon took himself to the past and said, "You guys remember when I acted with Song Hye Kyo in the sitcom 'Soonpoong Clinic' (1998) together?"Park JoonPark Joon continued reminiscing the past, "One day, Song Hye Kyo made a surprise visit to our dorm with snacks in her hands. But I was only wearing my underwear at that time."

The rest of the members started remembering the time and responded, "Oh yes! It was so unexpected that we were all in shock."

Kim Tae-woo commented, "I really thought she was an angel. Thank you, again."Park JoonWhen Park Joon appeared in 'Soonpoong Clinic', it was around the time when god made debut.

god members have previously mentioned that they have suffered from extreme hunger in their first few years after debut. 

This explains why Song Hye Kyo's visit to its dorm with snacks remains as a memorable and delightful moment to god until this day.
godMeanwhile, god is scheduled to hold its 20th debut anniversary concert 'GREATEST' from November 30 until December 2 at Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Shall We Walk Together, 'godjp' 'kyo1122' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호