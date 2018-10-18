SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DREAMCATCHER Enchants the Audience with Its Powerful Stage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: DREAMCATCHER Enchants the Audience with Its Powerful Stage

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.18 18:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: DREAMCATCHER Enchants the Audience with Its Powerful Stage
K-pop girl group DREAMCATCHER took the audience into the world of animated movies with its latest title track.

On October 16 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', DREAMCATCHER performed 'What' from its recently-released third mini album 'Alone In The City'.DREAMCATCHERThe title track 'What' is a rock-based track with melodies that make you feel like you are listening to the sound track of an animated movie.

The dreamy and addictive sounds make up the main reasons why this is the kind of song that makes you fall in love quickly.DREAMCATCHERFor this song, DREAMCATCHER members also stressed on showing the energetic choreography to the audience to let out their powerful energy inside them.

DREAMCATHER's performance almost gives the audience goosebumps as it is so powerful.DREAMCATCHERAre you ready to be taken to the world of animated movies created by DREAMCATCHER?
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호