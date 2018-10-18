[SBS Star] VIDEO: DREAMCATCHER Enchants the Audience with Its Powerful Stage

K-pop girl group DREAMCATCHER took the audience into the world of animated movies with its latest title track.On October 16 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', DREAMCATCHER performed 'What' from its recently-released third mini album 'Alone In The City'.The title track 'What' is a rock-based track with melodies that make you feel like you are listening to the sound track of an animated movie.The dreamy and addictive sounds make up the main reasons why this is the kind of song that makes you fall in love quickly.For this song, DREAMCATCHER members also stressed on showing the energetic choreography to the audience to let out their powerful energy inside them.DREAMCATHER's performance almost gives the audience goosebumps as it is so powerful.Are you ready to be taken to the world of animated movies created by DREAMCATCHER?(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)