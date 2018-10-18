[SBS Star] GFRIEND Members' Hilarious Reaction to SOWON's Aegyo Surfaces Online

The members of K-pop girl group GFRIEND's reaction to their leader SOWON showing aegyo, a cute display of affection often expressed through a cute voice, facial expressions, and gestures, is causing great laughter.Recently, some screenshots of GFRIEND at SBS Power FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time' from May started resurfacing online due to its funniness.The screenshot was of SOWON showing her aegyo for fans watching the live stream video of the radio show.While looking at SOWON's aegyo through the screen in front of them, the rest of group's members look at her looking all disturbed.They look at SOWON as if they are looking at something dirty and disgusting.After seeing each member's reaction, people have left comments, which include, "I honestly can't stop laughing at this!", "I find UMJI's reaction the funniest. She looks so soulless!", "Yep, they are definitely true friends. That's how I'll look at my best friend if she did that in front of me as well.", and so on.Meanwhile, GFRIEND members are keeping themselves busy by making an appearance on various television shows.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Power FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)