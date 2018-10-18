[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Is About to Rock Your World with Its Boyish yet Manly Performance!

It looks like K-pop boy group NCT 127 surely knows a way to work into its fans' little heart.On October 16 episode of SBS 'The Show', NCT 127 took the audience's breath away with the most powerful and seductive tool in the whole world―suits.The title track 'Regular' of its first full album 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' is a Latin Trap song filled with unorthodox rhythm and repetitive but addictive melody.It seems like NCT 127 is well aware of the power of the suits since the members are cleverly utilizing every mean possible to make the most of their new look from the beginning.However, aesthetic value is not the only thing that contributed to NCT 127's epic win on the last episode of the show.It turns out that the ability to dominate the stage in a powerful, but sophisticated manner was the true secret behind its success.Make sure to check the video below and catch a glimpse of NCT 127's irresistible charm!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS 'The Show')(SBS Star)