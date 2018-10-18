SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Is About to Rock Your World with Its Boyish yet Manly Performance!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Is About to Rock Your World with Its Boyish yet Manly Performance!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.18 18:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT Is About to Rock Your World with Its Boyish yet Manly Performance!
It looks like K-pop boy group NCT 127 surely knows a way to work into its fans' little heart.

On October 16 episode of SBS 'The Show', NCT 127 took the audience's breath away with the most powerful and seductive tool in the whole world―suits.
NCT 127The title track 'Regular' of its first full album 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' is a Latin Trap song filled with unorthodox rhythm and repetitive but addictive melody.
NCT 127It seems like NCT 127 is well aware of the power of the suits since the members are cleverly utilizing every mean possible to make the most of their new look from the beginning.
NCT 127However, aesthetic value is not the only thing that contributed to NCT 127's epic win on the last episode of the show.
NCT 127It turns out that the ability to dominate the stage in a powerful, but sophisticated manner was the true secret behind its success.

Make sure to check the video below and catch a glimpse of NCT 127's irresistible charm!



(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS 'The Show')

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호