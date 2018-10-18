[SBS Star] Somi Reveals Photos of Her Little Sister Who Is Basically a Little Version of Her!

Judging by Somi, the former member of project girl group I.O.I, and her younger sister's cute little face, it looks like good looks run in her family.On October 17, Somi dropped a few pictures on her social media account with a caption saying "Evelyn Douma, HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS."It looks like Evelyn was having a blast with her family at her birthday party, and the pictures of Evelyn smiling with a birthday hat on her head caught the public's eyes.Evelyn is a 9-year-old girl who was born in 2009 and is currently in the third grade.However, this is not the first time for Evelyn to draw people's attention with her looks since she already had a reputation for having a porcelain skin, big eyes, and sharp jaw line just like Somi.After seeing Evelyn's adorable pictures, fans commented, "She's one cute kid!", "I love this picture of Somi's family. So lovely and yet fabulous.", "Happy birthday dear", and many more.Meanwhile, Somi left her former management agency JYP Entertainment back in August and signed a contract with YG Entertainment's sub-label THE BLACK LABEL in September.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram)(SBS Star)