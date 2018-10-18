[SBS Star] Apink EUNJI Insists That She Would Make a Great Radio Host!

It looks like K-pop girl group Apink's EUNJI is quite the go-getter.On October 18, EUNJI dropped by SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show' as a special host and showed off a great chemistry with the host of the show, Kim Tae Kyun.To express gratitude to EUNJI's surprise visit, the host said, "With all that acting and singing, I personally am a huge fan of you. I don't know if she read my mind or not but today, she paid a surprise visit to our show."EUNJI commented while confessing her love for the show, "When I'm bored, I watch a lot of your best episodes. I'm so grateful to take on this important and demanding role."She added, "A chance to be the host of the radio would really mean a lot to me. If there's anyone who wants to hire me for your show, please give me a call."When Kim Tae Kyun said, "Lot of executives listen to our radio.", EUNJI replied with a cute smile on her face, "Please keep me in mind when you need a host. Thank you in advance."EUNJI continued while displaying her strong ambition, "A show that starts around 2PM would work for me. This show also would be a great opportunity for me. If possible, I hope I could host this show until the former host Jung Chan Woo comes back."Meanwhile, EUNJI returned to the stage with her third solo mini album 'Hyehwa' on October 17.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)