SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Turns Into One Sexy Bookworm
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Turns Into One Sexy Bookworm

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.18 16:40 수정 2018.10.18 16:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Turns Into One Sexy Bookworm
Korean actor Park Bo Gum was spotted reading a book everywhere he goes.

On October 18, tvN revealed some pictures of Park Bo Gum at the filming site of an upcoming romance drama 'Boyfriend'.

In the photos, Park Bo Gum is enjoying a book at all places he goes, seeming totally in love with books.

His happy smile contrasts to the facial expression of the female lead actress Song Hye Kyo in the pictures released a couple of days ago.

▶ [SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Looks Cold as Ice in the First Set of Stills for Her DramaPark Bo GumThe story of 'Boyfriend' will revolve around two different people: one wealthy woman and one ordinary man.

After the two main characters unexpectedly meet each other one day, they eventually fall in love.

Park Bo Gum will be playing the role of 'Kim Jin-hyuk', a guy working multiple part-time jobs while applying to various stable job positions.

'Kim Jin-hyuk' is a character who knows how to find happiness in small things and cherish it.Park Bo GumThe female lead will be played by Song Hye Kyo (Cha Soo-hyun), and she is a wealthy divorced single and also the head of a hotel.

During her marriage, 'Cha Soo-hyun' was not able to lead her own life and had to sacrificed her happiness for her ex-husband's career.Park Bo GumNot too long ago, the team of 'Boyfriend' went to Havana, Cuba to shoot some scenes, where some Cuban fans spotted Park Bo Gum filming the drama.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Gets Surrounded by Fans in Cuba While Filming Drama

Meanwhile, it has recently been confirmed that 'Boyfriend' will begin airing on November 28.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Boyfriend) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호