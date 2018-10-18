[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Turns Into One Sexy Bookworm

Korean actor Park Bo Gum was spotted reading a book everywhere he goes.On October 18, tvN revealed some pictures of Park Bo Gum at the filming site of an upcoming romance drama 'Boyfriend'.In the photos, Park Bo Gum is enjoying a book at all places he goes, seeming totally in love with books.His happy smile contrasts to the facial expression of the female lead actress Song Hye Kyo in the pictures released a couple of days ago.The story of 'Boyfriend' will revolve around two different people: one wealthy woman and one ordinary man.After the two main characters unexpectedly meet each other one day, they eventually fall in love.Park Bo Gum will be playing the role of 'Kim Jin-hyuk', a guy working multiple part-time jobs while applying to various stable job positions.'Kim Jin-hyuk' is a character who knows how to find happiness in small things and cherish it.The female lead will be played by Song Hye Kyo (Cha Soo-hyun), and she is a wealthy divorced single and also the head of a hotel.During her marriage, 'Cha Soo-hyun' was not able to lead her own life and had to sacrificed her happiness for her ex-husband's career.Not too long ago, the team of 'Boyfriend' went to Havana, Cuba to shoot some scenes, where some Cuban fans spotted Park Bo Gum filming the drama.Meanwhile, it has recently been confirmed that 'Boyfriend' will begin airing on November 28.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Boyfriend)(SBS Star)