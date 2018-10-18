SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says He Admires This Actress
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says He Admires This Actress

Korean actor Lee Jong Suk showed his admiration for actress Ha Jiwon.

On October 17, Lee Jong Suk uploaded a picture of himself taken with Ha Jiwon on his social media account.

In the picture, Lee Jong Suk and Ha Jiwon smile while putting their heads closely together for the picture.'

Alongside the picture, Lee Jong Suk wrote, "I still look up to her. I have the greatest admiration for her."Lee Jong SukThe two stars have met through the popular drama 'Secret Garden' (2010) where Ha Jiwon acted as a stunt woman 'Gil Ra-im' and Lee Jong Suk as a genius musician 'Han Tae-seon'.

They also have filmed a commercial for a sportswear brand together in 2013.Lee Jong SukHa JiwonMeanwhile, Lee Jong Suk recently confirmed to star in a new romantic comedy drama 'Romance Is a Supplement' (working title) with actress Lee Na-young.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram, SBS Secret Garden)

(SBS Star) 
