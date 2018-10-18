[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE to Blossom as a Female Solo Artist!

JENNIE, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is slated to make her solo debut in November.On October 17, JENNIE's management agency YG Entertainment stated that JENNIE is currently working on her first solo album with burning passion to meet the fixed deadline―November.YG Entertainment is planning on announcing the exact date of her comeback in the near future.According to a source, JENNIE just finished shooting the music video for her upcoming album in Europe.On top of the music video, JENNIE is also putting a lot of time and efforts into her upcoming solo album since this would be the first time for her to have the public all to herself.With this album, JENNIE aims to present a different side of her to the public.JENNIE is expected to open a new chapter as a solo artist since she can literally pull off any looks whether it is adorable, sexy, or charismatic.Over the past few years, JENNIE succeeded in making a name for herself thanks to her great taste in fashion, not to mention her impeccable singing, rap, and dance skills.The public's attention towards her solo debut is garnering a tremendous attention since BLACKPINK not only dominated the music charts in Korea, but also took over other countries with its outstanding performances this year.BLACKPINK made its debut in August, 2016, and has been surprising the public with a consecutive success of its tracks 'BOOMBAYAH', 'PLAYING WITH FIRE', 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST', and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to throw its first exclusive concert 'BLACKPINK 2018 TOUR [IN YOUR AREA] SEOUL' in Korea on November 10 and 11 at Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)