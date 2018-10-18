[SBS Star] TWICE to Write History by Holding Its Fist Dome Tour in Japan!

Apparently, K-pop girl group TWICE's Japanese fans cannot get enough of the group.On October 17, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment announced that the group will hold a dome tour in Japan next year for the first time for the female K-pop act.TWICE is planning on spending two days at Tokyo Dome which can accommodate 55,000 audience, and one day each at Nagoya Dome which can hold up to 40,500 people and Kyocera Dome Osaka which has the maximum capacity of 55,000 audience.Details about the tour and the other schedules are expected to be revealed next month.Ever since the group made its debut in Japan on July 2, 2017 in front of 15,000 fans, TWICE has been constantly working on establishing a stable fan base.Once TWICE succeeded in getting its name out there, the group started to garner the public's attention by holding eight debut showcases in six cities back in January and February, and throwing its first arena tour in four cities for eight times from September 29 to October 17.To its fans, TWICE's Japanese singles such as 'One More Time', 'Candy Pop', and 'Wake Me Up' must have felt like a precious gift not to mention all the great tracks from its first Japanese full album 'BDZ'.During its first arena Tour on October 17, TWICE commented, " We were quite surprised by the turnout since so many of you showed up here today even though it was our first arena tour. I'm so happy to see all of you. Thank you for coming all the way here to see us."The members added, "We hope that we could provide a higher level of entertainment and bring joy with our stages in the near future."Meanwhile, TWICE will hold its fan meeting on October 28 to celebrate its 3 year debut anniversary and will return to our loving arms on November 5 with a new album in Korea.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JYP Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)