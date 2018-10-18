[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun to Lead the Netflix Original Series' Romance Drama as a Female Protagonist!

Actress Kim So Hyun is planning on meeting the public with an unexpected platform―Netflix.On October 18, Kim So Hyun's management agency E & T STORY Entertainment confirmed that Kim So Hyun will play the role of 'Kim Jo-jo' in the upcoming Netflix original series 'Love Alarm'(tentative title).'Love Alarm' is based on one of the most beloved webtoons in Korea, and will cover the story of ordinary people who struggle to find their true love.Even though the characters in the webtoon are already living in the world where the applications in their phone alert them when their crush comes near them within 33 feet, the characters still want to make sure that their crush feel the same way about them in real life.Kim So hyun's character 'Kim Jo-jo', a bright girl who always tries to stay positive despite her family history, is no exception since she also starts to develop a romantic relationship thanks to the advent of such application.For the past few years, Kim So Hyun has been constantly proving her quality as an actress with the KBS2's drama 'Radio Romance' and, tvN's drama 'Hey Ghost, Let's Fight' (2016).Meanwhile, 'Love Alarm' is scheduled to be released in 2019 and will only be available on Netflix.(Kang Eunbee ,Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)(SBS Star)