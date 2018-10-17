SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Proves It Is Not Just a 'Regular' Group!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Proves It Is Not Just a 'Regular' Group!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.17 19:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Proves It Is Not Just a Regular Group!
K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 has returned with an interestingly-blended song of pop and Latin-trap 'Regular'.

On October 14 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NCT 127 unveiled two tracks 'Come Back' and 'Regular' from its first full album 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular'.

'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' was released on October 12, and it contains 11 unique tracks that show different colors of NCT 127.NCT 127First, NCT 127 boosted up the energy at 'Inkigayo' by performing an upbeat track 'Come Back'.

'Come Back' is an urban dance genre that has some great synth bass lines and frantic beats.

In contrast to this exciting melody, NCT 127 compares going through a breakup to having a nightmare in the lyrics.

NCT 127 says, "Without you, every day seems like a nightmare. Please come back to me.", "The good times that we had faded away as if they were just parts of my dream.", "It feels like you are almost inked to me that I can't seem to erase you. The shades of you linger in me like a nightmare.", and so on.
 

Then, NCT 127 showcased its title track of the album 'Regular'.

'Regular' is a hybrid track blending pop and Latin-trap with a suspenseful build.

The song as well as the choreography are both so powerful that they easily make all people lock their eyes on NCT 127 while watching its performance.

Through the song, NCT 127 members express that one dream that everyone has at least once dreamed of―becoming extremely rich one day.
 

Watch NCT 127's impressive comeback stages above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호