[SBS Star] MONSTA X's Song Goes Gold in Japan for the Second Time This Year!

Apparently, K-pop boy group MONSTA X is on the right track to become the next up-and-coming K-pop act in Japan.Recently, MONSTA X's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment announced that MONSTA X was certified gold again by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) thanks to its latest single 'LIVIN' IT UP' released on September 12.This would be the second time for the group to be certified gold since MONSTA X already received its first gold with the group's Japanese single 'SPOTLIGHT' back in January.RIAJ categorizes albums according to its sales volume, and if the artist reaches 100,000, 250,000, and 500,000, they are classified as gold, platinum, and double platinum.Starting with its track 'SPOTLIGHT', MONSTA X ranked #1 on two Japanese music charts including Oricon chart, and Tower Record Weekly Single Chart, and marked #3 on Billboard Japan Hot 100 with its Korean mini album 'THE CONNECT : DEJAVU' released in March, first Japanese full album 'PIECE' released in April, and the latest single 'LIVIN' IT UP'.Also, they made appearance at the Japanese music festival 'SUMMER SONIC 2017' on behalf of other K-pop acts in 2017, and sold out all the tickets for its first Japan live tour which was held in four different cities in April.Meanwhile, MONSTA X is planning on coming back to fans' loving arms on October 22 with its full album 'TAKE.1 ARE YOU THERE?'(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)(SBS Star)