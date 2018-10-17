SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Mend Your Broken Heart with iKON's 'GOODBYE ROAD'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Mend Your Broken Heart with iKON's 'GOODBYE ROAD'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.17 18:33 수정 2018.10.17 18:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Mend Your Broken Heart with iKONs GOODBYE ROAD!
Who would have thought that breakup songs could sound this sweet?

On October 14 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo,' iKON walked us through the true meaning of breakup that saying goodbye to someone does not necessarily have to be a bad thing, but can be a genuinely beautiful moment.
iKONAs iKON recently mentioned in the interview with the press, its title 'GOODBYE ROAD' of its second EP album 'NEW KIDS : THE FINAL' the group impeccably describes the essence of this season―fall.
iKONAlso, the combination of the orchestra and the acoustic guitar that the group used to create the melody is so divine that it is almost therapeutic.
iKONIt seems like its title track represents the best of iKON since every bit of the song provides a different level of acoustic satisfaction while making a great harmony all together simultaneously.
iKONMake sure to check the video below and find out how iKON deals with breakups!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
비디오머그 NO플라스틱챌린지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호