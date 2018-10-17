[SBS Star] VIDEO: Mend Your Broken Heart with iKON's 'GOODBYE ROAD'!

Who would have thought that breakup songs could sound this sweet?On October 14 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo,' iKON walked us through the true meaning of breakup that saying goodbye to someone does not necessarily have to be a bad thing, but can be a genuinely beautiful moment.As iKON recently mentioned in the interview with the press, its title 'GOODBYE ROAD' of its second EP album 'NEW KIDS : THE FINAL' the group impeccably describes the essence of this season―fall.Also, the combination of the orchestra and the acoustic guitar that the group used to create the melody is so divine that it is almost therapeutic.It seems like its title track represents the best of iKON since every bit of the song provides a different level of acoustic satisfaction while making a great harmony all together simultaneously.Make sure to check the video below and find out how iKON deals with breakups!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)