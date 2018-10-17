SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Jung Yu-mi Confirmed to Lead a Film for the Third Time Together
작성 2018.10.17
Korean actor Gong Yoo and actress Jung Yu-mi will be reuniting in a film.

On October 17, it was confirmed that Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi will be starring in 'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' (literal title) together.Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' will base its story on the novel of the same name, and it is about an ordinary woman 'Kim Ji-young' in her 30s who suddenly shows signs of being possessed by her mother and older sister.

'Kim Ji-young' will be played by Jung Yu-mi and Gong Yoo will be playing the role of her husband 'Jung Dae-hyun' who eventually gets to understand the real concerns of his wife after spending quality time with her while she is possessed.Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-miPreviously, Gong Yoo and Jung Yu Mi have acted in 'Silenced' (2011) and 'Train to Busan' (2016) with one another.

This new film will mark their third time working on a project together.

As Gong Yoo and Jung Yu Mi have shown their amazing chemistry in the aforementioned films, a lot of movie-goers are already showing their excitement.Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-miMeanwhile, 'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' is scheduled to begin shooting early next year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Managment SOOP)

(SBS Star) 
