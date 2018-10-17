[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Jung Yu-mi Confirmed to Lead a Film for the Third Time Together

Korean actor Gong Yoo and actress Jung Yu-mi will be reuniting in a film.On October 17, it was confirmed that Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi will be starring in 'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' (literal title) together.'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' will base its story on the novel of the same name, and it is about an ordinary woman 'Kim Ji-young' in her 30s who suddenly shows signs of being possessed by her mother and older sister.'Kim Ji-young' will be played by Jung Yu-mi and Gong Yoo will be playing the role of her husband 'Jung Dae-hyun' who eventually gets to understand the real concerns of his wife after spending quality time with her while she is possessed.Previously, Gong Yoo and Jung Yu Mi have acted in 'Silenced' (2011) and 'Train to Busan' (2016) with one another.This new film will mark their third time working on a project together.As Gong Yoo and Jung Yu Mi have shown their amazing chemistry in the aforementioned films, a lot of movie-goers are already showing their excitement.Meanwhile, 'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' is scheduled to begin shooting early next year.(Lee Narin, Credit= Managment SOOP)(SBS Star)