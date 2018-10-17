SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Eunkwang & DAESUNG Make Their Fans Go Wild with an Unexpected Collaboration
작성 2018.10.17
K-pop boy group BTOB's Seo Eunkwang and BIGBANG's DAESUNG make a phenomenal duo.

On October 14, Seo Eunkwang and DAESUNG made appearance at a military festival 'Let's Win Festival' and dominated the stage with their stellar performance.
Seo Eunkwang and DAESUNGDuring the festival, Seo Eunkwang and DAESUNG performed BIGBANG's 'FXXK IT' together and showed off a perfect chemistry.
Seo Eunkwang and DAESUNGThe explosive energy and the impeccable singing skills that these two main vocalists demonstrated on stage was so incredible that even made the public forget the fact that they were actually from a different group.
Seo Eunkwang and DAESUNGEven though the dynamic of their relationship was slightly altered from a co-worker to military buddies, that couldn't stop them from becoming the best vocal duo of all time.
Seo Eunkwang and DAESUNGAlso, it seemed like the military has brought them together since they were talking non-stop during the rehearsal.

The fans are delighted by this pleasant surprise and looking forward to their next joint performance.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'A To Z' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
