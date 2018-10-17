[SBS Star] VIDEO: Seo Eunkwang & DAESUNG Make Their Fans Go Wild with an Unexpected Collaboration

K-pop boy group BTOB's Seo Eunkwang and BIGBANG's DAESUNG make a phenomenal duo.On October 14, Seo Eunkwang and DAESUNG made appearance at a military festival 'Let's Win Festival' and dominated the stage with their stellar performance.During the festival, Seo Eunkwang and DAESUNG performed BIGBANG's 'FXXK IT' together and showed off a perfect chemistry.The explosive energy and the impeccable singing skills that these two main vocalists demonstrated on stage was so incredible that even made the public forget the fact that they were actually from a different group.Even though the dynamic of their relationship was slightly altered from a co-worker to military buddies, that couldn't stop them from becoming the best vocal duo of all time.Also, it seemed like the military has brought them together since they were talking non-stop during the rehearsal.The fans are delighted by this pleasant surprise and looking forward to their next joint performance.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'A To Z' YouTube)(SBS Star)