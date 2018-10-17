SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Shares How He Felt About Not Being Able to Perform at Concert in London
JUNGKOOK from BTS shared his honest feelings on performing at the concert in London while sitting down due to his injury.

On October 17, JUNGKOOK met his fans through a live broadcast session and spoke about the group's recent concert in London.JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK started off by saying, "It was our first time performing in Europe. I was excited and also prepared a lot for it. Actually, my parents came to see the concert that day as well. In the morning, I thought the concert was going to go greatly."

He went on, "I started stretching my body after the rehearsal, but I injured my heel. At first, I thought it was just a minor injury, but it wasn't. I worried that I wasn't going to be able to perform."JUNGKOOKHe added, "I couldn't believe that I wasn't going to be able to dance until the moment I walked up the stage. I remained seated until the end of the concert, but I wasn't able to focus on anything. I kept blaming myself for not wearing shoes while stretching and why I even stretched in the first place. During the encore stage, I couldn't let go of those thoughts that I ended up crying."JUNGKOOKThen, JUNGKOOK told his fans what went on in his mind afterwards, "I shouldn't have been like that in front of you guys. I was ashamed of myself for not controlling my emotions well. I really wanted to apologize to everyone about that."

He ended the story here, "After the injury, I spent some time by myself. I took time to meditate, and I came to the conclusion that I was simply not all grown up yet. But I think this injury matured me up a little."JUNGKOOKPreviously on October 9, JUNGKOOK's management agency Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement that said, "JUNGKOOK will take part in the performance tonight without choreography as he injured himself on his heel while stretching after the rehearsal."

On that day, JUNGKOOK sat on a stool throughout the concert and broke fans' hearts with his tearful eyes.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to wrap up the European leg of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on October 20 in Paris, France, and will be heading to Japan in November to continue its tour.

(Lee Narin, Credit= NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)     
