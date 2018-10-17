SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Becomes an Ambassador for an Upcoming Hallyu Expo in Singapore
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Becomes an Ambassador for an Upcoming Hallyu Expo in Singapore

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.17 13:18 수정 2018.10.17 13:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Becomes an Ambassador for an Upcoming Hallyu Expo in Singapore
K-pop boy group 2PM's JUNHO is planning on assuring the power of Hallyu (the Korean Wave) once again, on behalf of other K-pop acts.

On October 17, JUNHO's management agency announced that he was chosen as an ambassador for KOTRA(Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency)'s '2018 Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo, Singapore' (KBEE).
JUNHOKBEE is one of the biggest Hallyu expo in Asia hosted by Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, and KOTRA.

The goal of the expo is to promote the consumer goods service products of Korea and the event will be held on November 1 and 2.
JUNHOIt turns out that the fact that JUNHO had acquired a huge fan base over the years as an actor and a member of 2PM acted as a contributing factor when naming an ambassador for the event.

As an ambassador, JUNHO will not only dazzle the audience with his performances, but also take part in many activities including opening ceremony of the expo, meet and greet session, press conference, and social contribution project to raise awareness of the event and Korean goods.
JUNHORecently, JUNHO has been participating in many events that could promote the public interest.

In October, he helped The Big Issue magazine with a talent donation by agreeing to be the cover model of its October issue.

Also, he is planning on attending '2018 Global 6K for Water' and running 6K to promote World Vision's clean water campaign as an organization's ambassador.
JUNHOMeanwhile, JUNHO secured his position as an actor with the SBS drama 'Wok of Love' that ended in July and gaining an increasing popularity in Japan with his seventh mini album '想像'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'le2jh' Insatgram, SBS funE, 'global.kbee2018' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호