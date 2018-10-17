[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Becomes an Ambassador for an Upcoming Hallyu Expo in Singapore

K-pop boy group 2PM's JUNHO is planning on assuring the power of Hallyu (the Korean Wave) once again, on behalf of other K-pop acts.On October 17, JUNHO's management agency announced that he was chosen as an ambassador for KOTRA(Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency)'s '2018 Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo, Singapore' (KBEE).KBEE is one of the biggest Hallyu expo in Asia hosted by Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, and KOTRA.The goal of the expo is to promote the consumer goods service products of Korea and the event will be held on November 1 and 2.It turns out that the fact that JUNHO had acquired a huge fan base over the years as an actor and a member of 2PM acted as a contributing factor when naming an ambassador for the event.As an ambassador, JUNHO will not only dazzle the audience with his performances, but also take part in many activities including opening ceremony of the expo, meet and greet session, press conference, and social contribution project to raise awareness of the event and Korean goods.Recently, JUNHO has been participating in many events that could promote the public interest.In October, he helped The Big Issue magazine with a talent donation by agreeing to be the cover model of its October issue.Also, he is planning on attending '2018 Global 6K for Water' and running 6K to promote World Vision's clean water campaign as an organization's ambassador.Meanwhile, JUNHO secured his position as an actor with the SBS drama 'Wok of Love' that ended in July and gaining an increasing popularity in Japan with his seventh mini album '想像'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'le2jh' Insatgram, SBS funE, 'global.kbee2018' Facebook)(SBS Star)