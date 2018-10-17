[SBS Star] GFRIEND SOWON to Make Her Debut as a Runway Model!

SOWON, the member of K-pop girl group GFRIEND is planning on surprising her fans with her fantastic runway walk.On October 17, her management agency SOURCEMUSIC announced, "SOWON will walk down the runway at D-ANTIDOTE's 2019 S/S Hera Seoul Fashion Week show as she was cast as a runway model by HWANSUNG PARK, the designer of the brand."With this opportunity, fans will be able to discover the new side of SOWON since this would be the first time for her to walk down the runway.Especially, as she is known for her perfect figure, and fashion, the fact that SOWON will make appearance at the show is garnering a tremendous attention.The designer of D-ANTIDOTE HWANSUNG PARK commented, "I think she would be a perfect fit for this collection since she is so chic and yet, quite fresh."SOWON will make her debut as a model on October 19 at D-ANTIDOTE's 2019 S/S Hera Seoul Fashion Week show at Dongdaemun Design Plaza(DDP), Seoul.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'gfriendofficial' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)