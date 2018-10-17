SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Super Junior Makes Its Fans Chant 'One More Time' After Its Stage!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Super Junior Makes Its Fans Chant 'One More Time' After Its Stage!

K-pop boy group Super Junior returned to its fans' loving arms.

On October 14 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Super Junior dominated the stage with another great Latin pop track just like the group did it earlier this year.
Super JuniorFor the past 13 years since its debut, Super Junior always has shown a notable growth every album.
Super JuniorHowever, with its latest title track 'One More Time' of its special mini album 'One More Time', Super Junior rather focuses on adding a bit more rigor to the group than planning complete makeover.
Super JuniorNot that any of its previous albums were juvenile or failed to live up to public's expectation, but it appears that as Super Junior matures, its identity and its take on album also has matured with the group.
Super JuniorWhilst watching Super Junior's performance, the idea of taking things to the next level seems almost preposterous since the group is already utilizing 100% of its potential.

If you fancy yourself as a fan of Latin pop, make sure to check out Super Junior's new track!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
