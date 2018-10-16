[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yuri Says She Is Totally 'Into You'!

It seems like K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yuri is completely falling in love with someone.On October 14 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Yuri showed off her sexiness by performing 'Into You'.'Into You' is from Yuri's solo debut mini album 'The First Scene' that was released on October 4.It is a dance track that is full of rhythmical and catchy sounds.Through the lyrics, Yuri describes her emotion of falling deeply in love.She says, "I'm falling for you more and more.", "I wish to fill every moment with you, even all unimportant ones.", "Hold my hand and close your eyes. Let's hope the time will stop here.", and goes on.On top of the sexy airy tone of her voice that can be heard throughout the song, Yuri also fluttered many fans' hearts with her sensuous dance moves.Make sure you watch Yuri's sexy performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)