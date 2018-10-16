[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weki Meki Is and Always Will Be Your First 'Crush'!

K-pop girl group Weki Meki surprised the public with an all-out metamorphosis.On October 14 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Weki Meki came out of its cocoon and become a hauntingly beautiful butterfly.Throughout its title track 'Crush' of its first single album 'KISS KICKS', Weki Meki strives to find the perfect balance between reggae and electro house, and such attempt finally pays off at the end since its stage leaves the audience wanting more.Also, with the lyrics of 'Crush', Weki Meki represents a millennial's take on relationship that love is something that you win over not something you sit around and wait for it to happen.But most importantly, the whimsical melody and the beats of its title track reminds the public of an early work of disbanded girl group 2NE1 which brought out the inner dance in everyone.If you want to take a sneak peek of Weki Meki's new title track, make sure to check out the video below!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS 'Inkigayo')(SBS Star)