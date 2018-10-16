SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weki Meki Is and Always Will Be Your First 'Crush'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weki Meki Is and Always Will Be Your First 'Crush'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.16 18:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weki Meki Is and Always Will Be Your First Crush!
K-pop girl group Weki Meki surprised the public with an all-out metamorphosis.

On October 14 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Weki Meki came out of its cocoon and become a hauntingly beautiful butterfly.
Weki MekiThroughout its title track 'Crush' of its first single album 'KISS KICKS', Weki Meki strives to find the perfect balance between reggae and electro house, and such attempt finally pays off at the end since its stage leaves the audience wanting more.
Weki MekiAlso, with the lyrics of 'Crush', Weki Meki represents a millennial's take on relationship that love is something that you win over not something you sit around and wait for it to happen.
Weki MekiBut most importantly, the whimsical melody and the beats of its title track reminds the public of an early work of disbanded girl group 2NE1 which brought out the inner dance in everyone.
Weki MekiIf you want to take a sneak peek of Weki Meki's new title track, make sure to check out the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS 'Inkigayo')

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호