[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON DK·BLACKPINK LISA·WINNER HOONY's Amazing Dance Collaboration
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON DK·BLACKPINK LISA·WINNER HOONY's Amazing Dance Collaboration

DK from iKON, LISA from BLACKPINK, and HOONY from WINNER, the members of popular K-pop groups under YG Entertainment showed an amazing dance collaboration together.

On October 15, YG Entertainment published a video of DK, HOONY, and LISA's dance collaboration online.DK, LISA, HOONYIn the video, DK, HOONY, and LISA show off their dancing skills to 'Just Like You' by Tritonal & APEK with two groups of talented dancers 'HITECH' and 'CRAZY' next to one river on
a sunny day.

Their powerful movements in addition to the synchronicity of the dance that certainly does not look like it is easy to master instantly grab the attention.
 

It turns out this was a teaser video for 'X ACADEMY' which is scheduled to open this month.

'X ACADEMY' is an educational facility established by YG Entertainment where you can get dance and vocal lessons from YG-affiliated trainers.YGXCurrently, a lot of celebrity-aspirants all over the world are said to be making inquiries about the academy.

Presumably, this is due to the fact that there will be exclusive opportunities to become a member of the YG-affiliated 'HITECH', 'CRAZY' dance teams, or trainee for 'YG', 'YGX', 'THE BLACK LABEL' if you are enrolled at 'X ACAMEMY'.YGX(Lee Narin, Credit= 'X ACADEMY' YouTube, 'x_academy_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
