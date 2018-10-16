[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Gets a Driver's License & Shares Astonishing License Photos

It seems like Korean actress Kim So Hyun is overjoyed about getting her driver's license.On October 16, Kim So Hyun proudly informed her followers that she got her driver's license via her social media account.The picture she shared was a picture of license photos on a table.Although it is hard to believe, but Kim So Hyun looks stunningly beautiful in the license photos.Along with the picture, the actress wrote, "This was one of the things that I really wanted to get done after turning 20 (Korean age). I got my driver's license."In the comment section, fans have been saying things like, "So proud of you! Congratulations!", "It looks like it's time for you to get a new car now!", "How did you manage to look so great in your license photos? I thought everyone looked bad in them.", and so on.Meanwhile, Kim So Hyun appears in her first reality show 'Because This Is My First Twenty: Kim So Hyun's YOLO SOLO in California' (literal translation) which shows her traveling around California all by herself and finding her true self through the trip.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram, '라이프타임' YouTube)(SBS Star)