[SBS Star] IU Shows off Her Strong Bond with Apink EUNJI by Paying a Surprise Visit to Her Concert!

It looks like K-pop artist IU definitely knows how to impress her best friend girl group Apink's member EUNJI.On October 14, IU showed up at EUNJI's second solo concert 'HyeHwa Station' at Yonsei University, Seoul as a surprise guest.As EUNJI started to sing one of IU's track 'dlwlrma' of her 4th full album 'Palette', IU joined her on the stage and hypnotized the entire audience by creating a flawless harmony with EUNJI.On top of the beautiful harmony created by the two, their similar outfits made them look as if they are the members of the same group from the get-go.Also, to celebrate her best friend's second solo concert, IU even entertained the audience with her songs 'Good Day' and 'Through the Night'.EUNJI's fans at the site were moved by such kind gestures, since IU not only brought her own backup dancers to the concert, but also came up with many ideas to support her best friend.During the concert, IU commented while expressing gratitude to EUNJI, "EUNJI is so friendly, and amazing at making new friends. She was so sweet that if it wasn't for her, we couldn't even be here. We still keep in touch."It looks like EUNJI telling IU that she is a huge fan of her work at one music show in the past was the best thing that could have ever happen to them.Meanwhile, IU is currently sweeping the charts with her latest digital single 'BBI BBI' released on October 10.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '은지야앵콜' YouTube)(SBS Star)