[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Looks Cold as Ice in the First Set of Stills for Her Drama
작성 2018.10.16 14:38
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Looks Cold as Ice in the First Set of Stills for Her Drama
Korean actress Song Hye Kyo's charismatic first set of publicity stills for 'Boyfriend' was unveiled.

On October 16, an upcoming romance drama 'Boyfriend' released three pictures of Song Hye Kyo during the shooting of the drama.

In the photos, Song Hye Kyo is dressed elegantly while traveling around as the head of a hotel, but looks coldhearted and unhappy in some ways.Song Hye Kyo'Boyfriend' is a romance drama portraying a love story between a wealthy woman and ordinary man unexpectedly encountering each other one day.

Song Hye Kyo will be leading the drama as 'Cha Soo-hyun' is a wealthy divorced single and also the head of a hotel.

During her marriage, 'Cha Soo-hyun' was not able to lead her own life and had to sacrificed her happiness for her ex-husband's career.Song Hye KyoThe male character 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (actor Park Bo Gum) works multiple part-time jobs while applying to various companies for a stable job.

'Kim Jin-hyuk' is described as a guy who knows how to find happiness in small things and to cherish it.

After shooting for the very first time, one of the production crew commented, "Song Hye Kyo brought out her deep emotions for her character. Her detailed acting of the character completely mesmerized the entire production crew on set."Song Hye KyoRecently, the team of 'Boyfriend' went to Havana, Cuba to shoot some scenes, where some Cuban fans spotted the leads filming.

No exact airdate for 'Boyfriend' has been announced yet, but the first episode is scheduled to air some time in November.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Boyfriend)

(SBS Star)  
