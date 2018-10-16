[SBS Star] President Moon Startles BTS JUNGKOOK by Remembering His Name!

It appears that K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK is living the dream―getting recognized by the President.On October 14 (local time), BTS made appearance at Korea-France friendship concert 'Resonance of Korean Musicians' in France to mark President Moon's state visit and encourage a friendship between two countries.To reciprocate BTS' efforts, 400 guests including President Moon, and First Lady Kim Jung-sook filled the theater, and welcomed them with open arms.After a successful gig, BTS met up with President Moon and First Lady in backstage.Then, when President Moon was about to shake hands with the members of BTS, he recognized JUNGKOOK's face and said, "I think I saw you there" while mentioning JUNGKOOK's appearance in JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together'.JUNGKOOK seemed to be over the moon when he figured out that not just anyone, but President Moon knew his name.President Moon added while pointing at JUNGKOOK and JIN, "I can't remember all the names but I do know your names. JUNGKOOK, JIN, and RM, the group's leader."To his comment, JIN politely asked, "May I take a selfie with you, please?"President Moon gladly accepted his request and the members of BTS thanked him for his kindness.Also, after taking a few photos, JIN asked President Moon for his autograph and presented him his precious 'Moon Jae-in watch' which was given to him at the United Nations General Assembly.Meanwhile, BTS will wrap up its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Europe on October 20 and continue its tour in Japan on November 13.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'TheBlueHouseKR' Facebook, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)