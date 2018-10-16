SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Seung Heon Expresses Gratitude to So Jisub for Coffee & Waffles
Korean actor Song Seung Heon thanked his friend So Jisub for sending him a snack truck loaded with coffee, waffles, and many other types of delicious snacks.

On October 14, Song Seung Heon shared a photo of himself taken in front of a snack truck on his social media account.Song Seung HeonThe picture shows a snack truck that is decorated with pictures of Song Seung Heon and supporting messages written on the top banner and full-sized separate panel.

The message said, "Sending my support to Song Seung Heon, all other actors/actresses, and production crew working for 'Player'."

Along with the picture, Song Seung Heon simply wrote, "Thank you, Jisub!"Song Seung HeonSong Seung Heon and So Jisub have been great friends since their debut in 1995.

It has already been about 23 years, but their friendship certainly seems rock-solid.Song Seung HeonAt the moment, Song Seung Heon is busy filming an action drama 'Player' and So Jisub is leading a mystery romance drama 'My Secret Terrius'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 51k/SBS funE, 'OfficialSSH' Facebook, 'songseungheon1005' Instagram, 'SongSH' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
