[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Answers If He Prefers Dating Younger or Older Girls

Korean actor Jung Hae In revealed if he prefers dating younger or older girls.On October 15, MBC 'Section TV' showed Jung Hae In at '2018 APAN STAR AWARDS'.At '2018 APAN STAR AWARDS', Jung Hae In was seen with a stylish black suit and sleek hairstyle, waving to fans as he walked the red carpet.After posing for some photos, Jung Hae In was asked a few questions before heading inside.The interviewer said, "Hae In, you have become that one young guy who has stolen so many noona fans' hearts after your romance drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'."Jung Hae In somewhat shyly answered, "I think it is because the drama was so great. I'll do my best on my new projects as well, and try to earn another title through them."Then, the interviewer asked, "Do you prefer younger or older girls when dating?"Jung Hae In replied without any hesitation, "Age doesn't matter when it comes to love. It really doesn't matter if she is older, younger, or the same age as I am."After this episode was broadcast, a lot of fans have been leaving comments such as, "I think I need some help here. My heart is beating too fast just by hearing his answer.", "Can you at least give me the chance to start dating you then?", "Hae In oppa, I'm here! I'm available!", and so on.Meanwhile, the production for Jung Hae In's upcoming romance film 'Yoo Yeol's Music Album' has recently begun.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV)(SBS Star)