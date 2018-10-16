SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Answers If He Prefers Dating Younger or Older Girls
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Answers If He Prefers Dating Younger or Older Girls

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.16 10:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Answers If He Prefers Dating Younger or Older Girls
Korean actor Jung Hae In revealed if he prefers dating younger or older girls.

On October 15, MBC 'Section TV' showed Jung Hae In at '2018 APAN STAR AWARDS'.

At '2018 APAN STAR AWARDS', Jung Hae In was seen with a stylish black suit and sleek hairstyle, waving to fans as he walked the red carpet.

After posing for some photos, Jung Hae In was asked a few questions before heading inside.Jung Hae InThe interviewer said, "Hae In, you have become that one young guy who has stolen so many noona fans' hearts after your romance drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'."

Jung Hae In somewhat shyly answered, "I think it is because the drama was so great. I'll do my best on my new projects as well, and try to earn another title through them."Jung Hae InThen, the interviewer asked, "Do you prefer younger or older girls when dating?"

Jung Hae In replied without any hesitation, "Age doesn't matter when it comes to love. It really doesn't matter if she is older, younger, or the same age as I am."Jung Hae InAfter this episode was broadcast, a lot of fans have been leaving comments such as, "I think I need some help here. My heart is beating too fast just by hearing his answer.", "Can you at least give me the chance to start dating you then?", "Hae In oppa, I'm here! I'm available!", and so on.

Meanwhile, the production for Jung Hae In's upcoming romance film 'Yoo Yeol's Music Album' has recently begun.

▶ [SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Jung Hae In Begin Filming Their Romance Movie!

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호