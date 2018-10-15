[SBS Star] HyunA Leaves CUBE Entertainment in the End

K-pop artist HyunA has decided to leave her management agency CUBE Entertainment in the end.On October 15, CUBE Entertainment released an official statement that says, "We have reached a mutual agreement to end the contract between us and HyunA today."They continued, "We express our sincere gratitude to HyunA and her fans."Previously in August, HyunA and E'DAWN were rumored to be dating each other, but CUBE Entertainment denied it right away.However, HyunA and E'DAWN soon told the media that they have in fact been in a relationship for two years.Then on September 13, CUBE Entertainment officially announced they are going to be 'kicking out' HyunA and E'DAWN from the agency by saying, "We cannot rebuild the broken loyalty and trust with the two artists."In the afternoon on the same day though, the agency changed their saying and revealed that they are going to be holding a board meeting to discuss the issue.It looks like both parties have finally made their decision to part ways after about a month.After the news broke, a lot of people have been expressing their curiousity as to which path HyunA will be taking next.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)