[SBS Star] Korean Red Cross Shows Gratitude to BTS JIMIN & His Fans for Their Donation

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN will receive a letter of appreciation from the Korean Red Cross thanks to his fans' sublime act.According to the Korean Red Cross, JIMIN's fans organized a monthlong campaign 'Work of Art' on September 14 to celebrate JIMIN's birthday on October 13 and were able to encourage more than 750 fans to donate their blood.Even though some fans were disqualified because of their condition and could not join this meaningful journey, the campaign still managed to gather a considerable amount of blood bags thanks to other 585 fans.But what was even more surprising was their next move, since their good deed did not stop there.It turns out that alongside the blood donation, his fans also brought 2,000 pieces of souvenirs for the future blood donors, and donated their donor cards under JIMIN's name that they received previously.The Korean Red Cross is planning on helping the ones who desperately need a blood transfusion with the generous donation that they received under JIMIN's name.To honor the work of JIMIN's fans and to encourage such kind act, the Korean Red Cross is planning on bestowing the letter of appreciation in person.Fans have commented that they hope they could save more lives on the day JIMIN, their angel was born.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to wrap up its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Europe on October 20.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'koreanredcross.page' Facebook, 'CharmingPJM' 'myloverjimin' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)