[SBS Star] MONSTA X Becomes the First & Only K-pop Group to Perform at 2018 Jingle Ball!

K-pop boy group MONSTA X has been added to the line up for 2018 iHeartRadio's annual tour 'Jingle Ball'.On October 13, it was officially announced that MONSTA X will be participating in five of 'Jingle Ball' concert events across the United States.For the past 22 years, iHeartMedia stations across the U.S. have hosted Jingle Ball concerts in local cities that bring together top recording artists of the year all onto one stage.MONSTA X will be the first and only K-pop group to perform on the main stage of Jingle Ball concert series this year.With this amazing achievement, MONSTA X has joined solo artists BoA and PSY, the only two K-pop acts who have previously performed at Jingle Ball events.MONSTA X will be touring with the world's biggest stars, including Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Khalid, The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more.According to iHeartRadio, MONSTA X is scheduled to perform at the stops in Los Angeles on 30 November, San Francisco on 1 December, Minneapolis on 2 December, Boston on 4 December, and Philadelphia on 5 December.Meanwhile, MONSTA X is gearing up for its comeback with the group's second album 'ARE YOU THERE?' on October 22.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter, 'IHRJingleBall' Twitter, '1027kiisfm' Instagram)(SBS Star)