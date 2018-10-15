SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MONSTA X Becomes the First & Only K-pop Group to Perform at 2018 Jingle Ball!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] MONSTA X Becomes the First & Only K-pop Group to Perform at 2018 Jingle Ball!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.15 15:39 수정 2018.10.15 15:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MONSTA X Becomes the First & Only K-pop Group to Perform at 2018 Jingle Ball!
K-pop boy group MONSTA X has been added to the line up for 2018 iHeartRadio's annual tour 'Jingle Ball'.

On October 13, it was officially announced that MONSTA X will be participating in five of 'Jingle Ball' concert events across the United States.

For the past 22 years, iHeartMedia stations across the U.S. have hosted Jingle Ball concerts in local cities that bring together top recording artists of the year all onto one stage.MONSTA XMONSTA X will be the first and only K-pop group to perform on the main stage of Jingle Ball concert series this year.

With this amazing achievement, MONSTA X has joined solo artists BoA and PSY, the only two K-pop acts who have previously performed at Jingle Ball events.

MONSTA X will be touring with the world's biggest stars, including Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Khalid, The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more.
 

According to iHeartRadio, MONSTA X is scheduled to perform at the stops in Los Angeles on 30 November, San Francisco on 1 December, Minneapolis on 2 December, Boston on 4 December, and Philadelphia on 5 December.MONSTA XMeanwhile, MONSTA X is gearing up for its comeback with the group's second album 'ARE YOU THERE?' on October 22.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter, 'IHRJingleBall' Twitter, '1027kiisfm' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호