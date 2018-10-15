[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Leaves His Management Agency

Korean actor Lee Jong Suk has part ways with his management agency YNK Entertainment.On October 15, YNK Entertainment officially stated, "We have decided to go separate ways with Lee Jong Suk last month."They added, "Our contract was never an exclusive one. Our partnership has simply ended. Currently, he is solely promoting under his own agency A-MAN Project."Back in March, Lee Jong Suk left YG Entertainment, and soon set up his own management agency A-MAN Project.At that time, it was also announced that he would be partnering up with YNK Entertainment.Only about five months later, YNK Entertainment and Lee Jong Suk have decided to go their own ways.Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk recently confirmed to star in a new romantic comedy drama 'Romance Is a Supplement' (working title) with actress Lee Na-young.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)