[SBS Star] Billboard Includes NCT DREAM in Its '21 Under 21 2018' List!

K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM's hard work is finally paying off.On October 12 (local time), Billboard unveiled its '21 Under 21 2018: Music's Next Generation' list.With this nomination, NCT DREAM, the only Asian artist on the list once again validated its growing popularity around the world .To vindicate the validity of its list, Billboard commented, "A committee of Billboard editors and reporters weighed a variety of factors in determining the 2018 21 Under 21 list, including but not limited to impact on consumer behavior, as measured by such metrics as album sales, track sales, streaming volume, social media impressions, and radio and TV audiences reached; company growth; career trajectory; reputation among peers; and overall impact in the industry specifically during the past 12 months."Also, the fact that Shawn Mendes, Khalid, and CNCO are also included in the same list suggests a hard evidence that NCT DREAM certainly has what it takes to be the next icon of K-pop.Whilst introducing NCT DREAM to its readers, Billboard said, "Since forming in 2016, NCT Dream has made waves in the K-pop world with its retro hip-hop and funk-infused take on dance-pop."Billboard continued, "NCT Dream's debut track 'Chewing Gum' landed the collective at No. 2 on the World Digital Song Sales chart―the first of five singles on the tally. It's unclear whether new members will be added now that the first of the original lineup is departing, but the act is only growing stronger."Meanwhile, NCT DREAM successfully wrapped up its music variety concert 'NCT DREAM SHOW' last September by selling out all the tickets for all four of its concerts.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'nct_dream' Instagram)(SBS Star)