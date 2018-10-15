SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Makes President Moon & the Entire Korean Peninsula Proud with Its Performance!
[SBS Star] BTS Makes President Moon & the Entire Korean Peninsula Proud with Its Performance!

작성 2018.10.15
It looks like K-pop boy group BTS is also talented at starting up a conversation between two countries.

On October 15, BTS dropped pictures on its social media account with a caption saying "Korea-France friendship concert 'Resonance of Korean Musicians' in France".

In the photo, the members of BTS were posing next to President Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook with a big smile on their face.BTSOn October 14, President Moon and First Lady attended the cultural event 'Resonance of Korean Musicians' designed to encourage the communication between Korea and France.

Throughout the event, BTS made a good impression on 400 guests and mesmerized them with their stellar performances.

Especially, BTS' transcendent stage of 'DNA', and 'IDOL' not only made its fans go wild, but also put a smile on everyone's face including the cultural icons of France, President Moon, and First Lady.
 
 

After the concert, President Moon went up to the stage and shook hands with each one of BTS' members and gave the group a word of encouragement.

During the interview with the foreign press, President Moon even commented, "Even though K-pop is based on the two most important ingredients that define Korean, their gusto and excitement, but the message it implies is much more universal since most of K-pop songs encourage the listeners to pursue their dream and step out of their comfort zone."

Meanwhile, BTS will wrap up its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Europe with the gig in France on October 20.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BYMAI' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)      
