[SBS Star] EXO Members Go to CHANYEOL's Sister's Wedding

The members of K-pop boy group EXO were spotted at one of the members CHANYEOL's sister's wedding.On October 13, CHANYEOL's sister announcer Park Yoo Ra held her wedding ceremony.Obviously, CHANYEOL was there to congratulate his sister, but four other members of EXO went to share the beautiful moment as well.During the photo session, CHANYEOL held hand with his sister, which put a smile on a lot of people.After the ceremony, CHANYEOL uploaded a picture on his social media account with a hilarious caption that said, "Will you look at the camera?", as SEHUN was looking away in the picture.On this day, CHANYEOL also showed off his great singing talent by singing British rock band Coldplay's 'Everglow' as a congratulatory song.Throughout the song, CHANYEOL kept his smile on his face and looked at the eyes of his sister and brother-in-law.Meanwhile, EXO confirmed the date of its long-awaited comeback with the group's fifth album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' to November 2.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'monica_blanche' 'real__pcy' Instagram)(SBS Star)