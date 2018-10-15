SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO Members Go to CHANYEOL's Sister's Wedding
[SBS Star] EXO Members Go to CHANYEOL's Sister's Wedding

The members of K-pop boy group EXO were spotted at one of the members CHANYEOL's sister's wedding.

On October 13, CHANYEOL's sister announcer Park Yoo Ra held her wedding ceremony.EXOObviously, CHANYEOL was there to congratulate his sister, but four other members of EXO went to share the beautiful moment as well.

During the photo session, CHANYEOL held hand with his sister, which put a smile on a lot of people.EXOAfter the ceremony, CHANYEOL uploaded a picture on his social media account with a hilarious caption that said, "Will you look at the camera?", as SEHUN was looking away in the picture.EXOOn this day, CHANYEOL also showed off his great singing talent by singing British rock band Coldplay's 'Everglow' as a congratulatory song.

Throughout the song, CHANYEOL kept his smile on his face and looked at the eyes of his sister and brother-in-law.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#찬열축가 동생의 축가？？ #박유라아나운서 #엑소 #찬열 청순하게 빛나는 아름다움, 로맨틱과 럭셔리의 조우! #모니카블랑쉬 뉴 하이엔드 컬렉션 #아이테오 에서 만나보세요! 아름다운 그녀의 선택, 아이테오!？ - - #엑소찬열 #exo #exochanyeol #슈슈블랑 #koreawedding _ _ ？？Follow @aiteo_official _______________________________________________________ ？아이테오 꾸뜨르？ 강남구 청담동 20-7 2층 상담신청 : 인스타그램 상단 상담신청링크 클릭! 전화문의 : 02-3445-3444 - - ？드레스 :아이테오 모니카블랑쉬 @aiteo_official @monica_blanche @chouchou_blanc ？웨딩디렉터 봉드 @bongku_married ？턱시도 :아르코발레노 @arcovaleno_official ？스냅:스튜디오원 포토그라피 @studio_w.o.n_ceo_ @studiowon_photography ？부케 :로더플라워 @lodeurflower . . . #weddingdress #연예인웨딩

？모니카블랑쉬？공식인스타그램 ？웨딩드레스(@monica_blanche)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, EXO confirmed the date of its long-awaited comeback with the group's fifth album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' to November 2.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'monica_blanche' 'real__pcy' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
