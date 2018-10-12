SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Welcomes Winter by Unveiling Heart-throbbing Photos
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Welcomes Winter by Unveiling Heart-throbbing Photos

Korean actor Jung Hae In welcomed winter by unveiling heart-throbbing magazine shots.

On October 12, a fashion magazine @star1 released photos of Jung Hae In from a recent outdoor photo shoot.Jung Hae InIn the photos, Jung Hae In looks at the camera with eyes full of charisma.

His flaming and sexy stare goes straight to fans' hearts as if Cupid is shooting an arrow of love to them.

The well-matched stylish yet casual outfit of Jung Hae In that highlight the actor's energetic side definitely acts as another element that makes fans' hearts beat as well. Jung Hae InMeanwhile, Jung Hae In has recently started filming an upcoming romance film 'Yoo Yeol's Music Album' with actress Kim Go-eun.

▶ [SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Jung Hae In Begin Filming Their Romance Movie!

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'atstar1magazine' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
