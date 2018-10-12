SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun in Talks to Join 'Hwayugi' Screenwriters' New Drama
[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun in Talks to Join 'Hwayugi' Screenwriters' New Drama

Once again, actress Jun Ji Hyun is planning on sweeping the nation with her flawless acting.

According to reports on October 12, Jun Ji Hyun is currently in talks to lead the renowned screenwriter duo Hong sisters' new drama.
Jun Ji HyunHong sisters are known to be the best screenwriters in the country, who mesmerized the public with 'Fantasy Couple' (2006), 'You Are Beautiful'(2009), and 'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho' (2010) and 'Hwayugi' (2017).

As Jun Ji Hyun's latest drama 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' was aired in 2016, it would be the first time in two years for Jun Ji Hyun to take a role in a drama.
Jun Ji HyunIt is pretty common knowledge that Jun Ji Hyun is a queen of romantic comedy since all of her previous work 'Happy Together', 'My Love from the Star', and 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' was a huge success.
Jun Ji HyunJun Ji Hyun became Korea's sweetheart with the film 'A Love Story' (2000), 'My Sassy Girl' (2001), and 'Windstruck' (2004) after she made her debut as a fashion model in 1997 and as an actress in 1998 with the film 'Steal my Heart'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, CultureDepot, SBS)

(SBS Star) 
