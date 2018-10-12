[SBS Star] JIMIN Pulls Out of 'The Graham Norton Show' Appearance Due to Health Issues

JIMIN from BTS could not take part in the recording for 'The Graham Norton Show' due to severe pain in his neck and back.In the evening of October 12 (local time), BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment officially announced, "We are very sorry to announce that JIMIN will not be able to take part in the recording for 'The Graham Norton Show' tonight."They explained, "JIMIN began suffering from several muscle pain in his neck and back since this morning. Even so, JIMIN expressed strong willingness to participate in the recording for the show by getting ready and going to the studio."The agency continued, "However, it was decided that it would be the best for JIMIN not to participate in the recording due to his condition. We ask for your kind understanding."'The Graham Norton Show' is one of top talk shows in the UK, and BTS recently confirmed to make a guest appearance.Due to JIMIN's absence, BTS unfortunately had to perform just with six members during the recording.Ever since the news broke, #GetWellSoonJimin has been trending on Twitter―one of the largest social networking service providers in the world.Not only BTS fans, but also other K-pop fans are hoping for JIMIN's quick recovery.Meanwhile, BTS made its first stop in London for its European leg of the group's world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on October 9.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BigHitEnt' Twitter)(SBS Star)