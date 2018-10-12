SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JIMIN Pulls Out of 'The Graham Norton Show' Appearance Due to Health Issues
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JIMIN Pulls Out of 'The Graham Norton Show' Appearance Due to Health Issues

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.12 10:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN Pulls Out of The Graham Norton Show Appearance Due to Health Issues
JIMIN from BTS could not take part in the recording for 'The Graham Norton Show' due to severe pain in his neck and back.

In the evening of October 12 (local time), BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment officially announced, "We are very sorry to announce that JIMIN will not be able to take part in the recording for 'The Graham Norton Show' tonight."JIMINThey explained, "JIMIN began suffering from several muscle pain in his neck and back since this morning. Even so, JIMIN expressed strong willingness to participate in the recording for the show by getting ready and going to the studio."

The agency continued, "However, it was decided that it would be the best for JIMIN not to participate in the recording due to his condition. We ask for your kind understanding." BTS'The Graham Norton Show' is one of top talk shows in the UK, and BTS recently confirmed to make a guest appearance.

Due to JIMIN's absence, BTS unfortunately had to perform just with six members during the recording.BTSEver since the news broke, #GetWellSoonJimin has been trending on Twitter―one of the largest social networking service providers in the world.

Not only BTS fans, but also other K-pop fans are hoping for JIMIN's quick recovery.JIMINMeanwhile, BTS made its first stop in London for its European leg of the group's world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on October 9.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BigHitEnt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호