[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi & IU to Reunite for a Variety Show!

Actor Lee Joon Gi and singer/actress IU will make a joint appearance on a variety show.On October 11, it was reported that Lee Joon Gi and IU joined filming for JTBC's variety show 'Ask Us Anything'.Lee Joon Gi and IU have maintained their close friendship after working together in SBS' 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.According to reports, IU came to the show to promote her latest release 'BBIBBI', while Lee Joon Gi joined the program to help IU promoting it.This will be the first appearance on 'Ask Us Anything' for both Lee Joon Gi and IU.Meanwhile, the broadcast date of Lee Joon Gi and IU's episode has not been decided yet.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)