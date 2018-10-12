SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN to Show off Its Irresistible Charm with the Stage of 'SAVE ME, SAVE YOU'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN to Show off Its Irresistible Charm with the Stage of 'SAVE ME, SAVE YOU'!

K-pop girl group WJSN blossomed as a mature young lady.

On October 9 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', WJSN captured the audience's eyes with its fierce outfits and sultry choreography of 'SAVE ME, SAVE YOU'.
WJSNThe title track 'SAVE ME, SAVE YOU' of its fifth mini album 'WJ Please?' is a synth pop song filled with enchanting piano melody and dreamlike voice of the members.
WJSNAs this track enabled WJSN to rank #1 and win the trophy for the first time since its debut just a week ago, there is something different about its performance compare to its previous work.
WJSNIt looks like WJSN has embarked on a new journey to expand its spectrum and find its true identity. 
WJSNIf you want to catch a glimpse of WJSN's smooth and subtle transformation, check the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)      
