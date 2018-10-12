[SBS Star] VIDEO: Snuper Falls Deeply in Love with You!

It looks like you are the only one for K-pop boy group Snuper.On October 9 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Snuper had its comeback stage with its new title track 'You in My Eyes'.Just the day before on October 8, Snuper released a special album 'You in My Eyes' that has four different tracks and one instrumental version of the title track.'You in My Eyes' is a song that well-blends drum and bass together to create the kind of melody that listeners of all ages like listening to.It is the kind of song that will end up in your playlist one day without even yourself realizing it.In the chorus, Snuper goes, "You are the prettiest to me. I don't know why I like you, but I just do. To my eyes, you always shine like the star."These romantic words are certainly more than enough to melt fans' hearts.How about listening to 'You in My Eyes' now?(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)