[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Surprises the Public with Another Meaningful Donation
작성 2018.10.11
Actress Song Hye Kyo is truly a giving tree when it comes to donation.

On October 9, Song Hye Kyo's another good deed went viral and garnered attention among public.
Song Hye KyoIt turns out that Song Hye Kyo donated a Korean brochure to the Korean Provisional Government and Yoon Bong-gil Memorial Hall located in Shanghai, China.

The brochure not only provides a in-depth information about Korean independence movement in Shanghai, but also helps the visitors to get a grasp of the life of Yoon Bong-gil, a Korean independence activist (1908-1932).
Song Hye KyoEven though Song Hye Kyo made the donation on August 15 (the National Liberation Day of Korea), nobody, not even her fans, were aware of her good deed since both Song Hye Kyo and her agency decided not to go public with her donation.
Song Hye KyoAfter Song Hye Kyo's kind act was publicly known, all of her previous good deed also drawn a lot of attention.

Prior to her donation in August, Song Hye Kyo covered all cost for 10,000 brochures of 'Meeting our history overseas - Kyoto edition', and has been constantly donating pamphlets to other heritage sites since 2012 to provide the public a valuable opportunity to get to know our history on a better level.
Song Hye KyoShe also installed a promotional video box about Korea at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the United States.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo will make her small screen comeback with tvN's new drama 'Boyfriend' next month.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
