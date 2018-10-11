SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Brings a Fall Breeze to 'Inkigayo' with Its New Songs
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Brings a Fall Breeze to 'Inkigayo' with Its New Songs

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.11 17:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Brings a Fall Breeze to Inkigayo with Its New Songs
K-pop boy group iKON is back with songs that well-match fall, that one season that makes you easily emotional.

On October 7, iKON made the audience at SBS 'Inkigayo' shed tears with two sentimental tracks 'ADORE YOU' and 'GOODBYE ROAD'.

Both 'ADORE YOU' and 'GOODBYE ROAD' are from iKON's latest mini album 'NEW KIDS : THE FINAL' that was released on October 1.iKONBefore unveiling its title track, iKON sang one of the side tracks of the album 'ADORE YOU'.

'ADORE YOU' is a soft and heart-warming song that shows unique vocal colors of each member of the group.

The song starts off with its member DK sorrowfully singing, "The closer I get to you, I hide my true feelings from you, because I know this feeling won't stay strong forever. Let's stay as we are now, because this is the best we should get."

Then, it continues to tell the story of two people who are afraid to fall deeply in love as they know their relationship will have an end.
 

After 'ADORE YOU', iKON showcased the title track 'GOODBYE ROAD'.

Written and composed by B.I, the leader of iKON, just like most other songs of the group, it is a lyrical hip-hop track that is perfect to listen to in this emotional season.

In this song, a guy delivers his final goodbye to his lover by saying, "Bye, have a safe journey. When you walk on that 'goodbye road', forget about me. I hope you will only walk on the 'flower road' after leaving me.", even though he feels heartbroken about their breakup.

On this day, iKON members perfectly expressed their mixed emotions through their facial expressions and with their gentle dance moves.
 

Watch iKON's sorrowful stage above.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호