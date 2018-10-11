SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung il Woo in Talks to Star in a Drama Right After Completing His Duty
[SBS Star] Jung il Woo in Talks to Star in a Drama Right After Completing His Duty

작성 2018.10.11 16:53
Korean actor Jung il Woo is in talks to star in a new historical drama right after completing his national mandatory duty in December.

On October 10, a source from SBS' new historical drama 'Haechi' stated, "Jung il Woo is currently reviewing our drama. We have not come to any agreement yet, but it looks like we will be getting a positive response from him."Jung il Woo'Haechi' is about one member of the royal family 'Lee Geum' who is technically the prince, but is not recognized as one, as he was born under a mother who was from the low social class.

'Lee Geum' is naturally clever and has excellent judgment, but they are all useless because there is nothing he can do with them.

The story will depict the adventurous journey of him and three others bringing justice to the country.Jung il WooIf Jung il Woo decides to join 'Haechi', he will be playing the role of 'Lee Geum'.

Since the actor is scheduled to serve his alternative military service as a public service worker until December 2, he will have to begin filming the drama right upon his completion, as the drama is planned to unveil its first episode in next spring.Jung il WooCurrently, many awaits for the positive decision to be made so that they can see Jung il Woo back on screen soon.

(Lee Narin, Credit= J1 INTERNATIONAL COMPANY/SBS funE, 'jungilwoo' Official Website)

(SBS Star)     
